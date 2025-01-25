(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran, according to Foot Mercato.

The Colombian attacker has been in fine form this season and some of the biggest clubs in the world are keen on securing his services.

Duran has scored seven goals in the league this season, three in the Champions League including a famous goal against Bayern Munich and two in the League Cup.

Despite showing his ability to score goals consistently this season, the attacker has played back up to first choice striker Ollie Watkins.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side have put a €100 million price tag on the head of the striker this January.

Chelsea, West Ham United and Paris Saint-Germain, along with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have shown interest in signing the attacker but now Real Madrid have entered the race to sign him.

Real Madrid are ready to loan out Endrick to the Premier League club in order to accomodate the attacker in the team.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran to Real Madrid?

At the moment, Duran prefers a move to Al-Nassr but the arrival of Real Madrid in the race to sign him could change things.

The opportunity to play with world class players like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior might prove to be too difficult for Duran to reject.

Aston Villa are in a strong position to demand a huge fee for the attacker since his current deal at Villa Park runs until 2030.

Since Watkins is expected to remain the first choice attacker at the club, Duran should consider a move away from Villa Park and Real Madrid present an ideal opportunity for him to make his name on the biggest stage in world football.

At Real Madrid, Duran would be consistently challenging for the biggest honours in the game and by regularly playing with world class players, Duran can take his game to the next level and become an even better player in the years ahead.

