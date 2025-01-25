(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Real Madrid are interested in signing the Arsenal defender William Saliba.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are desperate to improve their defensive unit because of the constant injury problems at the back. Eder Militao and David Alaba have struggled with persistent injury problems and signing a quality central defender is a top priority for Los Blancos.

The report states that they have identified Saliba as a potential target. Real Madrid are willing to pay big money to sign the French International defender, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince Arsenal to sell the player.

Saliba has established himself as one of the best defenders in European football and he is an indispensable asset for Arsenal. The London club will look to push for major trophies regularly and they cannot afford to sell their best players. Selling Saliba would be a devastating blow for the Premier League side.

Saliba is highly rated across Europe and he has done an impressive job at Arsenal. The defender attracted praise from former Arsenal star Thomas Vermaelen last year, who claimed that the French fan is a great player who has done an amazing job so far.

He said to Arsenal.com: “He’s a great player. He has everything a modern defender needs to have – he’s quick, he’s a great defender, he’s good on the ball. “He has a great partnership with Gabriel as well which is very important. They’re doing an amazing job.”

Will Arsenal let Saliba leave?

Arsenal are under no pressure to sell their key players for money, and Real Madrid might find it difficult to tempt them. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the defender to force an exit.

Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite attractive for most players. It will be interesting to see how the French international reacts if a concrete offer is presented.