Report: Newcastle United pushing to agree deal with Everton striker

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United will be in the market soon to sign a new attacker as they look for a back up option to first choice attacker Alexander Isak.

The Magpies, who are struggling financially at the moment, will be looking to make a bargain deal and they have identified a Premier League striker who they could sign as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Eddie Howe’s team are looking to agree a deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The English attacker is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and Newcastle United, who hold a long term interest in the striker, have identified him as their summer transfer target.

His availability as a free agent in the summer is the biggest reason behind Newcastle’s interest in the Everton man since the Toon Army are still struggling to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle’s back up option in the attacking department at the moment is Callum Wilson and he is expected to leave the club in the summer.

Howe and his management would be looking for an upgrade on Wilson and Calvert-Lewin, who has wealth of experience in the Premier League can be their ideal choice.

Newcastle United interested in a move for Everton attacker

Newcastle United target Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for Everton
Newcastle United target Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for Everton (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Football Insider expert Mick Brown has admitted that the Everton striker is expected to leave the club in the summer and Newcastle hold serious interest in signing him.

“I think it’s time for him to move on from Everton,” he told Football Insider.

“If he does become available on a free, Newcastle are going to be in that race because they haven’t got a lot of depth in terms of quality strikers.

“He’ll obviously be behind Isak in the pecking order, but he’s a better option than Wilson – and I think we’ve said before it looks like he’s going to be leaving.”

It is time for Calvert-Lewin, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham, to try a new challenge in his career and a move to Newcastle United could take his game to the next level.

Under the leadership of Howe, the striker can enhance his game further and away from the struggles of Everton, Calvert-Lewin’s career could get a new life.

