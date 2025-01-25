Sir Jim Ratcliffe reaction has emerged on Ruben Amorim calling Man United the “worst team”

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last week in what was another disastrous result for manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils remain in the bottom half of the Premier League and they are failing to find consistency this season.

The disastrous performance and the result against Brighton was highly upsetting for the Man United boss who called his team “worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United”.

While some criticised the comments made by the Man United manager, the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has no problems with what Amorim said, according to The Guardian.

Ratcliffe does not feel that the outspoken nature of the manager and the comments made by him would turn the players against him.

The manager changed his stance later to cover up for the comments he made after the Brighton defeat, claiming that he was taking about his impact at the club rather than the poor performance from his players.

The Red Devils have performed well in the Europa League this season but they have failed to make an impact in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s departure has changed nothing at Man United

Even a change of manager has not helped the club to turn around their fortunes this season.

As things stand, they are on course to make their worst finish in the history of the Premier League.

There is still a long way to go for the season to end but it appears like not a lot is going to change for them unless they make new signings in the January transfer window.

They have to act fast if they want to add more firepower to their squad.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku who could be brought in to help the manager ease his team’s attacking woes.

They have only managed to score 27 goals in the league so far which is a worse record than Premier League strugglers Wolves.