Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

The 22-year-old could be on the move this month, and there have been rumours that the North London club are keen on securing his signature. However, Michael Bridge from Sky Sports has now revealed that Tottenham do not have an interest in securing his signature.

However, he has maintained that the North London club are looking to improve their attacking unit before the window closes.

Bridge said: “Spurs want a forward and that is the prime target. “Spurs desperately need a forward because Dominic Solanke is going to be out for some time and Richarlison has only just come back. “There’s been talk about Spurs entering the race for Ajax forward Brian Brobbey, but my understanding is that’s not the case. “They are in for a forward, but I understand Brobbey is not that forward.”

They have had multiple injury problems and it is no surprise that are desperate for signings. They have had a disappointing season as well and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly during the second half of the season. They will need quality signings in order to do that.

Tottenham signed Dominic Solanke for a substantial amount of money in the summer, but they need another attacker who can share the goal-scoring burden with the England international. Brobbey has been underwhelming for the Dutch outfit this season and he is unlikely to improve Tottenham immensely. Brobbey has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past.

Spurs need a quality attacker

The North London outfit needs to bring in a dynamic attacker who is capable of slotting anywhere across the front three. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions before the January transfer window closes.

Solanke is currently sidelined with an injury and Tottenham are lacking in cutting edge in the final third. Signing a quality striker should be a priority for them before the window closes. They should look to invest in the defensive unit as well.