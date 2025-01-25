Leeds United flag at Elland Road. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Leeds United are flying high in the Championship this season and they are looking like favourites to win promotion to the Premier League.

After narrwoly missing out on promotion to the top flight last season, the Whites are ready to end the season highly by winning a place in the Premier League for next season.

Daniel Farke is content with his options at the moment and Leeds are yet to add more firepower to their squad in the January transfer window.

With some clever signings this month, they could have the edge in the second half of the season to run away with the Championship and make a return to the Premier League next season.

One of the players linked with a move to Elland Road is Aston Villa midfielder Emi Buendia.

The Argentinian has seen little playing time under Unai Emery after recovering from a long term injury and his future could be away from Villa Park as Buendia aims to make a move in order to get better opportunities to prove himself.

Buendia continues to be linked with a move to Leeds as the former Norwich star, who played under Farke, is looking for a regular place in the starting line up.

Villa are ready to let the player leave the club in a loan move but they want Leeds to have the obligation to buy the player if they win promotion.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has opened up on the prospect of Buendia moving to Elland Road.

Aston Villa midfielder Emi Buendia to Leeds United?

Talking to MOT Leeds News, Sky Sports man Robinson said:

“They’re the type of signings that excite fans. With the names being linked, you’re not going to get excited over a centre-half, but with Buendia, we know he can do it at this level.

“He scores goals, whether plays wide, off the main striker, or just in the No.10 role. Aaronson has done okay in recent weeks but Buendia is a step up from Aaronson. If he comes in, he plays in the No.10 role.

“Buendia would absolutely play – he’s a top player. He’s not the No.9 that’s going to score 15 to 20 goals and guarantee promotion, but where they are now, 17 points ahead of sixth place, the very worst case is play-offs.

“Automatic promotion is almost a must, and with a small investment in the squad this month, they can ensure that. Signing Buendia would add a lot of quality. That would be a great signing.”

A move to Leeds could revive the career of Buendia who has history with the manager at Elland Road.

After making complete recovery from a long term knee injury, he is ready to revive his career which once showed promise but failed to reach the heights fans expected.

