Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the development of the Sheffield United forward Ryan One.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham have sent scouts to watch the young striker in action, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. They have previously signed Will Lankshear from Sheffield United, and they have an impressive working relationship with the Blades.

The 18-year-old could be tempted to move to the Premier League and Spurs could be an attractive destination for him. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town have enquired about the player as well, and it will be interesting to see where the Scottish attacker ends up.

Liverpool keen on Ryan One

The report adds that Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in the player as well. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can beat them to his signature. They have been linked with multiple attackers recently.

The North London club have watched him in recent months, but they are yet to follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

The 18-year-old would be a long-term investment for Liverpool and Tottenham. Both clubs need quality attackers and they have done well to nurture talented young players in recent years and they could help Ryan One fulfil his tremendous potential. Regular exposure to the Premier League could help him develop further.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and they should be able to convince the player to join them as well.

It would be a major step up in the young attacker’s career, but he should look to join a club where he will get ample opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career is unlikely to benefit him.