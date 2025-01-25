Unai Emery worried as big hitters readying £80m+ bid for Duran

A composite image of Jhon Duran and Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images and Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Aston Villa have already turned down a bid from West Ham for Jhon Duran, but they may not be able to fight off Saudi Pro League giants, Al Nassr.

Chelsea have seen PSG enter the race for Duran, though neither club have yet managed to reach Villa’s valuation of the player, which is believed to be in the region of £80m+.

That valuation is why West Ham’s club record bid for Duran was declined by the Villains.

Al Nassr ready to meet Villa’s valuation for Jhon Duran

With the Hammers travelling to Villa Park again for a Premier League game this weekend, it’s entirely possible that they’ll try again to tempt their hosts to part with the Colombian.

The likelihood is they’ll be rebuffed but Villa could struggle to bat away any interest from Al Nassr.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required) the Saudi outfit are willing to meet the valuation, and that’s got to worry Unai Emery and Monchi.

Unai Emery confirms Aston Villa star is set to follow Diego Carlos out of the club!

Whilst Duran remains part of the first-team squad, he isn’t being used as much as his form would dictate.

Jhon Duran could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Transfermarkt note that the 21-year-old has 12 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season, but it’s worth pointing out that he’s only played a total of 1,019 minutes across those matches.

Whilst the Colombian’s enviable talents would be more at home in a top European league, the chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in particular, as well as Sadio Mane, may well appeal to the player.

If Al Nassr do meet the Villains valuation, and that’s unlikely to be an issue, then the Midlanders may well be kicking themselves that they didn’t hand Duran the game time that he wants – and arguably deserves.