“Terrible decision” – Arsenal backed by PL legend after Michael Oliver shocker

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has slammed the terrible decision by referee Michael Oliver to send off Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly yesterday.

The Gunners were reduced to ten men after a bizarre red card for Lewis-Skelly, and there has been widespread criticism for Oliver’s decision.

It remains to be seen if there’s a chance of overturning this decision, or if Oliver could face any action from the PGMOL, but Shearer didn’t hold back with his assessment of this surprise call at Molineux.

Speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted by BBC Sport, the pundit also made it clear he was surprised that no one on VAR during the game intervened when it was such a clear error.

Alan Shearer backs Arsenal in yet another referee controversy

“It should have been a yellow card, it is a terrible decision,” Shearer said. “There was no speed, no intensity, it was not endangering an opponent and was 90 yards from goal, so never, ever a red card.

“What worries me is there is an assistant VAR and a VAR who have seen several replays and they think it is serious foul play.”

Arsenal may have been down to ten men, but Wolves also had a player sent off later in the game, while a goal from Riccardo Calafiori was enough to give Mikel Arteta’s side all three points.

Still, this is not the first time this season that Arsenal have been on the end of some strange decisions, with the north Londoners appearing pretty unlucky at some key moments.

Arteta’s side remain in contention, however, even if Liverpool are the clear favourites to win the Premier League title as things stand.