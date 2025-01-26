“I’m aware…” – Manchester United transfer target confirms approaches

Angel Gomes and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has confirmed there have been enquiries about his situation ahead of him potentially becoming a free agent this summer.

The former Manchester United ace has performed well since leaving the Red Devils for more first-team football in Ligue 1, and it could be that he’ll now be heading back to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside have previously been told that Man Utd are keen on re-signing Gomes, though it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely choose Old Trafford over other potential destinations.

Clubs like Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle could also be worth watching in the race for Gomes’ signature, while the England international also has interest from abroad.

Still, he’s now responded to the speculation about his future, suggesting he’s not decided anything yet, despite confirming the interest in him…

Gomes told Fabrizio Romano: “I’m aware of clubs inquiring about my situation, but I’m now completely focused on Lille. I want to finish the season in the best way possible and then we will see what happens, I’m focused on the present and not on negotiations.”

Angel Gomes transfer: Where next for the Lille midfielder?

Gomes could be a fine signing for United, who need to make changes in several positions after a pretty dire campaign.

New manager Ruben Amorim will want to be able to revamp this struggling squad, and bringing in a player of this calibre for free seems like too good an opportunity to miss.

MUFC may have to wait, however, for Gomes to decide his future, as it seems pretty clear that the 24-year-old hasn’t agreed anything with anyone else yet.

Lille would surely love to keep the player, but that perhaps seems unlikely as he’s so close to the end of his contract and showing little sign of renewing.