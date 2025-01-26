Arsenal players huddle ahead of the game against Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are in pole position to sign the Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

According to a report from RMC Sport, they are competing with Manchester City for the Norwegian wonderkid and the 18-year-old was recently at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to watch the match against Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can complete the deal quickly. Manchester United were keeping tabs on him as well.

Nypan has established himself as one of the best young talents in European football, and he has picked up eight goals and seven assists for the Norwegian outfit this past season.

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Arsenal if they can get the deal done. The 18-year-old is a creative midfielder who is capable of operating in central midfield as well as in the number ten role. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal side if they can get the deal done.

Arsenal are currently lacking in depth in the attacking midfield department. They have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity from the central areas. Signing his compatriot would be a wise decision.

Nypan could be a superb addition

The 18-year-old would be a long-term investment for Arsenal, and he could prove to be an indispensable asset for them in the coming seasons.

If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the move could look like a bargain as well. The player certainly has the technical attributes to do well in English football and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can groom him properly if the deal gets done.

Arsenal have done well to nurture talented young players over the years and they could play a key role in the development of Nypan. Manchester City will be hoping to sign the player as well, and they have the resources to get the deal done. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.