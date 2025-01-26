Rising star focused on Arsenal despite Man United, City & PSG transfer interest

Ayden Heaven of Arsenal
Ayden Heaven of Arsenal (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven is reportedly only focused on the Gunners despite transfer interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old is the latest exciting young player to come up through Arsenal’s academy, but there has been some speculation about his future in recent times.

Heaven made his senior Arsenal debut earlier this season in a Carabao Cup game against Preston North End, but there’ll be plenty of competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Fichajes claim that Man United, City and PSG are keen on Heaven, who is regarded very highly in English football after displaying huge promise with his strong defensive performances at youth level.

Ayden Heaven could have offers to leave Arsenal

Ayden Heaven in action for Arsenal
Ayden Heaven in action for Arsenal (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

City and United have often done well to sign top young English players, so they could be seen as tempting for Heaven if he feels unlikely to get the chance to play much at the Emirates Stadium.

In recent times, we’ve also seen a lot of young English talents moving abroad to launch their careers, so Heaven could do well to choose PSG as an option as well.

Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho have done well in recent spells in the Bundesliga, while there have also been a few players such as Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori playing in Serie A.

Arsenal fans will hope Heaven can remain committed to the club, however, and it seems that staying in north London is his preference, according to Fichajes.

If so, AFC have a big prospect on their hands and must surely do what they can to integrate him into the first-team as soon as possible.

Mikel Arteta has promoted both Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly this season, while Bukayo Saka has also previously risen up from the academy into the first-team.

