€70m offer made: Arsenal improve bid for 21 G/A star adored by Arteta

Can Mikel Arteta finally bring Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal? (Photo by Alex Pantling, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly improved their bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as Mikel Arteta has identified him as the perfect signing up front.

The Slovenia international has been on fire for RB Leipzig in the last couple of seasons, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

With a record of 19 goals and two assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, Sesko is showing why he’s being linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United by talkSPORT and other outlets.

There’s been another update on Sesko’s future as Todo Fichajes state that the Gunners have made an improved offer of €70m to try to sign the 21-year-old this January.

It remains to be seen, however, if his current club will let him go in the middle of the season.

Benjamin Sesko transfer: Arsenal are clearly not giving up

As per the earlier report from talkSPORT, Arsenal may have to wait until the summer to have a better chance of signing Sesko.

Still, Todo Fichajes suggest that AFC are doing all they can to convince Leipzig to let him go now, so this could be an interesting one to keep an eye on as we edge closer towards the end of the January window.

Arsenal are facing an uphill battle to get back into the title race, but adding a proper number 9 like Sesko could make all the difference.

At the moment, Arteta’s side are managing to just about stay close to Liverpool and keep the pressure on in case they slip up, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll have enough to do it if they don’t bring in an upgrade up front.

Both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are injured, while Kai Havertz has mostly blown hot and cold as the jury is still out on if striker is really his best position.