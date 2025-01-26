€70m offer made: Arsenal improve bid for 21 G/A star adored by Arteta

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko
Can Mikel Arteta finally bring Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal? (Photo by Alex Pantling, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly improved their bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as Mikel Arteta has identified him as the perfect signing up front.

The Slovenia international has been on fire for RB Leipzig in the last couple of seasons, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

With a record of 19 goals and two assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, Sesko is showing why he’s being linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United by talkSPORT and other outlets.

“I was a Manchester United fan as a kid, but I knew I had to leave after just one training session!” – which Man Utd flop made this HUGE revelation?

There’s been another update on Sesko’s future as Todo Fichajes state that the Gunners have made an improved offer of €70m to try to sign the 21-year-old this January.

It remains to be seen, however, if his current club will let him go in the middle of the season.

Benjamin Sesko transfer: Arsenal are clearly not giving up

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig
Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

As per the earlier report from talkSPORT, Arsenal may have to wait until the summer to have a better chance of signing Sesko.

Still, Todo Fichajes suggest that AFC are doing all they can to convince Leipzig to let him go now, so this could be an interesting one to keep an eye on as we edge closer towards the end of the January window.

Arsenal are facing an uphill battle to get back into the title race, but adding a proper number 9 like Sesko could make all the difference.

More Stories / Latest News
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool
Liverpool keeping tabs on Bundesliga speedster with 19 goals and 13 assists
Pedro Neto and Mikel Arteta
A flop no one talks about: Arsenal dodged a bullet as £54m signing has 0 G/A in last 11 games for their rivals
Mikel Arteta and Michael Oliver
Video: Mikel Arteta spotted reacting to possible Michael Oliver comment after Arsenal win

At the moment, Arteta’s side are managing to just about stay close to Liverpool and keep the pressure on in case they slip up, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll have enough to do it if they don’t bring in an upgrade up front.

Both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are injured, while Kai Havertz has mostly blown hot and cold as the jury is still out on if striker is really his best position.

More Stories Benjamin Sesko Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.