£70m star has already “picked Arsenal” over Chelsea and Manchester United

Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look to have the edge in the race for the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners were alongside Chelsea and Manchester United in chasing Sesko last summer, when he ultimately decided to stay at Leipzig for at least one more year.

Still, at that time, it seems Sesko picked Arsenal’s project as the more tempting one than Chelsea or Man Utd, Jacobs told talkSPORT.

It is not yet 100% clear if this means the Slovenia international would make the same decision again this summer, but Jacobs suggests it’s good news for those at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal look like they really need a top signing up front like Sesko, with some uncertainty about whether playing as a number 9 is really the best role for Kai Havertz in the long run, while Gabriel Jesus is currently expected to be out injured for a long time.

Good news for Arsenal in pursuit of Benjamin Sesko

Sesko looks like the ideal target to solve Arsenal’s problems, though of course it’s also easy to see why the likes of Chelsea and United want the 21-year-old.

Still, Mikel Arteta has done a great job at Arsenal, so their project is clearly the strongest looking of those three at the moment.

“The better news for Arsenal is that last summer when the project was pitched from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United, Sesko picked Arsenal and then made a secondary choice of whether it was now or to stay at Leipzig,” Jacobs said.

Still, the problem now for AFC is that, despite their strong interest, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be easy to get a deal done for Sesko in the middle of the season.

“It’s going to take a crazy offer or be impossible in January because Leipzig’s position is very firm,” Jacobs added.