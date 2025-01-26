Euro giants “exploring” surprise potential transfer raid on Aston Villa

Unai Emery during Aston Villa's draw against Arsenal
Unai Emery during Aston Villa's draw against Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly interested in a potential loan transfer move for Aston Villa playmaker Emiliano Buendia.

The Bundesliga giants are said to be exploring a loan deal for Buendia in what looks like something of a surprise move for someone currently out of favour at Villa Park.

If Unai Emery can’t find room for Buendia in this Villa side, then it’s hard to imagine the Argentine getting much of a look-in at Leverkusen after all their recent success.

Still, Florian Plettenberg has reported on the situation below, posting on X about Leverkusen’s interest in signing Buendia on loan with an option to buy…

The 28-year-old can be a fine player on his day, so perhaps he could revive his career with a move to Germany to play under Xabi Alonso, who is one of the most exciting coaches in the game at the moment.

Emiliano Buendia transfer on the cards, according to reports

Emiliano Buendia in Aston Villa training
Emiliano Buendia in Aston Villa training (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Villa shouldn’t have much issue with letting Buendia go after his lack of playing time recently, though it might also be smart for the club not to let go of too many useful squad players.

Even if Buendia isn’t playing much at the moment, it could be that Emery will need to call upon him at some point, so it will be interesting to see how this saga pans out.

Villa have a very competitive squad now after some fine work by the Midlands outfit in recent times, so it might be that they’ll cope just fine without this particular player.

Monchi might also already have something up his sleeve in terms of replacing him.

