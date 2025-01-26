Leicester star offered to Champions League club for January transfer

Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds the Leicester fans (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City defender Caleb Okoli has reportedly been offered to Bologna this January ahead of a likely potential exit.

The 23-year-old hasn’t made much of an impression at Leicester, particularly since Ruud van Nistelrooy replaced Steve Cooper as Foxes manager.

It now seems likely that Okoli could leave and return to Italy, though Van Nistelrooy himself spoke out to deny the rumours recently.

The Dutch tactician played down the speculation, insisting he had no problem with the player, but perhaps actions speak louder than words, as the Italy Under-21 international simply hasn’t been playing at the King Power Stadium.

Bologna offered the chance to sign Caleb Okoli

Reports suggest Bologna could be a likely destination for Okoli, with the former Atalanta youngster perhaps heading back to Serie A after this difficult spell in English football.

Leicester fans will be disappointed that this deal didn’t work out better for their club, but perhaps a departure this winter could pave the way for new signings to come in.

It’s been a difficult season for LCFC so far, and Van Nistelrooy will surely need to strengthen the team if they are to get away from the relegation zone.

Okoli might well have a bright future in the game, but for now it looks hard for him to make a breakthrough at Leicester, so it surely makes sense for both parties to go their separate ways.

Bologna could be a good destination for Okoli to try reviving his career, with the club currently participating in the Champions League and generally looking like a team on the up.