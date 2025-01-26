“High on the list” – Chelsea very keen on player who will have release clause this summer

Enzo Maresca and Dean Huijsen (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly have Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen high on their list, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old looks like a huge prospect and has shone for Bournemouth this season, so it’s not too surprising to see that someone like Chelsea are now really keen on him.

The Blues are known for bringing in the best young players from all over the world, and Huijsen seems like a good option as he’s also already proven himself in the Premier League.

Chelsea could do with strengthening at the back after some unconvincing form from the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, while there might also be room for upgrades on others like Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana…

? Understand Dean Huijsen has release clause into his contract valid from this summer. ?? Told Chelsea really appreciate Huijsen and he’s high on the list, Bayern called to be informed. Bournemouth are unbeaten since Huijsen entered in the starting XI, with 8 clean sheets. pic.twitter.com/B2ZyltD7rP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2025

Huijsen has been a key part of this in-form Bournemouth side, so perhaps he won’t be in a hurry to leave, though of course it’s hard to say no when a big name like Chelsea come along.

Dean Huijsen transfer could go through with release clause

The fact that Huijsen will have a release clause in the summer will surely make him very tempting for Chelsea and other big clubs, with Romano also mentioning Bayern Munich as potential suitors for the Spain Under-21 international.

There has also been speculation about Manchester United eyeing Huijsen recently, as per Tuttomercatoweb, though they haven’t been mentioned by Romano in his X post above.

Bournemouth might have to get used to stories like this, as their excellent performances will surely lead to other star names being eyed by bigger clubs in the weeks and months ahead.

As well as that, Cherries manager Andoni Iraola is also surely someone who’s going to be on the list of some of Europe’s giants after the superb job he’s done.