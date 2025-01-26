Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made the clearest indication yet that Alejandro Garnacho will remain at Old Trafford this month, amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli.

The United boss claimed after his side’s 1-0 win over Fulham that he is “really happy” with the young winger’s progress.

It’s not been easy for the youngster under Amorim. Since the Portuguese coach took charge in October, the 20-year-old has struggled to earn consistent playing time, while speculation has persisted over this month.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Argentine, as well as Serie A club Napoli. There were even suggestions that Garnacho could be part of a swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku, who is looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge, as CaughtOffside previously revealed.

But Garnacho has started to play a more prominent role in Amorim’s system, being utilised as a No.10 behind the striker, even if displays have been hit-and-miss. He has featured in the starting XI for two of United’s last three Premier League matches, including a full 90 minutes in their 2-1 Europa League victory over Rangers last week.

The head coach’s decision to give Garnacho more opportunities on the pitch could be seen as a way of showing that he is still very much in his plans.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim remains defiant over future of Alejandro Garnacho

After the win against Fulham at Old Trafford, Armorim said: “He’s our player and I’m really happy with Garnacho, he’s improving a lot. I think he had a really good game last Thursday [vs Rangers].

“He’s a young kid so he can recover very well, he’s prepared for this game and we want to use all the talent of Garnacho to win this game.”

Any bid from a club would be an attractive prospect. His sale would resemble pure profit if he was sold, as he is a graduate of the United youth system.

Garnacho has made 119 appearances for United since making his senior debut in 2022. He has scored 23 times.