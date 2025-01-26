Chelsea ready to initiate talks for “hard-working” attacker with “great mentality”

A Chelsea flag is waved prior to a match. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich attack Mathys Tel has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are interested in securing his signature and they are looking to open talks regarding a permanent move. Multiple clubs are keen on signing the 19-year-old French attacker this month.

It will be interesting to see if the versatile attacker is keen on an exit from the German club in January. He has struggled for game time at Bayern Munich and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. The 19-year-old has played a total of 396 minutes of first-team football this season and he has been completely sidelined in the last three matches.

It is evident that the player needs a fresh start and Chelsea could provide him with that opportunity. Chelsea need more quality and depth in the attacking unit and the 19-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Mathys Tel could improve Chelsea

Mathys Tel in action for Bayern Munich
Mathys Tel in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

He was excellent for Bayern Munich as a super sub when Thomas Tuchel was in charge. The player has the quality to change games and the Blues could certainly use someone like him.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe and Bayern Munich sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic believes that the Frenchman is a hard-working player with a great mentality.

He said (h/t Bavarian Football Works): “Mathys is very ambitious, hard-working and has a great mentality. He works even on his days off. We all know what kind of potential he has. Mathys has everything to become a very good player. If he continues this way, he’ll have a great future ahead of him.”

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal across the line.

