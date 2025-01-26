Busy week ahead for Chelsea as Fabrizio Romano provides update on three potential transfers

Fabrizio Romano and Mathys Tel (Photo via the Daily Briefing, Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be set for a busy end to the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in an exclusive video report for the Daily Briefing.

Discussing the latest on three potential deals to watch out for at Chelsea in the coming days, Romano named Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel as a player the Blues really like, and who could be available.

The talented young Frenchman hasn’t played much at Bayern recently, and could be set to leave the club on loan, though it seems Chelsea aren’t the only club interested.

Tel could be a decent option for Enzo Maresca as more options up front could be needed, with Christopher Nkunku also possibly set to move on, with Bayern an option for him, according to Romano.

Looking further ahead, Romano also named Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen as a potential target for Chelsea in the summer, with the in-form centre-back not available now, but later set to have a release clause.

“Chelsea keep working for the present and future on the market – and it’s going to be a busy week for the Blues, for sure. It’s the final week of January and it’s important to remind what they are waiting for,” Romano said.

“For example, a player they like is Mathys Tel at Bayern – a player they wanted at the beginning of the window when they discussed a potential swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku, which have then become separate negotiations. It’s still the same clubs talking – Bayern and Chelsea, about Nkunku and Tel.

“At the beginning of the window, Tel had no intention of leaving Bayern – he wanted to stay, to continue, and this remains the idea of the player, but in the last three games he played zero minutes and this could mean the situation could change in the final days of the transfer window.

“In that case, if Tel opened the doors, in that case, Chelsea could still be interested in the French striker. He’s a player they really like and appreciate. Still, he could also have opportunities to go on loan wherever he wants because he has interest in Italy, Germany and England.

“There are several clubs interested in a loan deal. Let’s see what Tel will decide to do. Meanwhile, Bayern remain interested in Nkunku, for sure.

“And then there is the future, because for the summer, not now, Dean Huijsen, the centre-back of Bournemouth, who is doing fantastic, has a release clause in his contract that will become active in the next transfer window.

“Chelsea are among the clubs really attentive to his situation – they like him, they are monitoring him, they are tracking him.

“Bayern, however, have also called to be informed on the player’s situation, and there’s plenty of time to see what’s going to happen there, so keep an eye on Huijsen for the summer transfer window.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope something can change soon after a poor recent run, with Maresca’s side unable to maintain what had been a really strong first half of the campaign.