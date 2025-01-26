Revealed: Club making “great efforts” to sign Chelsea star on loan

Chelsea flag and manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea youngster Deivid Washington is emerging as a top loan target for Palmeiras after a lack of opportunities in the Blues first-team.

The 19-year-old forward has barely featured for Chelsea since joining them, and sources have told CaughtOffside that he could be allowed to seal a loan move elsewhere.

A deal had previously looked likely for him to join Strasbourg on loan, but that didn’t materialise, with Washington remaining at Stamford Bridge.

Still, Palmeiras could now offer the Brazilian starlet an opportunity to play more regularly and gain experience, with sources telling CaughtOffside that the club are making “great efforts” to get a deal done.

“I CRIED when I talked to Arsene Wenger” – which former Arsenal star says leaving the club was a BIG mistake?

It remains to be seen if this deal will be done imminently, but it’s looking positive and Chelsea would surely have little reason to block the move.

It is understood, however, that the west London giants are not interested in selling Washington permanently, with the teenager remaining a part of their long-term plans.

Can Deivid Washington make a breakthrough at Chelsea?

This current Chelsea ownership have put a lot of emphasis on signing and developing some of the best young players in the world, so Washington will hope that means he gets a chance at some point.

Still, there’s a lot of competition for places in Enzo Maresca’s squad, with a lot of top talents struggling to earn regular playing time.

It remains to be seen if Washington can benefit from some time away from the club on loan, with a move like that perhaps giving him the experience he needs to come back and put in a stronger challenge for a first-team place.

CFC fans will no doubt be hoping to see Washington make it at the club as he looks like a fine prospect, while the Blues arguably already need more options up front anyway.

Nicolas Jackson has been unconvincing, while Christopher Nkunku has fallen out of favour and had injury problems during his time in England.