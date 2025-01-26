LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, celebrates after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brentford FC at Stamford Bridge on December 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly received a boost in their quest to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Napoli’s confidence in securing the Argentine has started to fade over the past 48 hours, reports in Italy suggest.

Despite the speculation, Ruben Amorim’s decision to start Garnacho against Rangers in the Europa League sent a clear message that United still see him as their player.

Chelsea’s interest in Garnacho has only complicated matters further for Napoli, with reports that they are even readying a bid for the 20-year-old.

With their hopes of landing the United man dwindling, Napoli has begun shifting their focus to alternative targets, according to Corriere dello Sport.

One of the other names they like as opposed to Garnacho is Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi. The 23-year-old has emerged as a viable option for the Serie A club, with his future at BVB still uncertain. This means that Chelsea have a clear run at getting the Red Devils attacker – if they manage to make an appropriately sized bid.

Assurances over Alejandro Garnacho’s temperament

There is one issue for both Chelsea and Napoli, however, and that is both clubs would like assurances over Garnacho’s temperament before going ahead with any bid.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, with the publication saying Garnacho’s agent was at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, posting his story on Instagram.

The Argentina international could be an exciting signing for Chelsea, with the club now struggling.

After their loss to Manchester City at the weekend, Chelsea have won just a single game in their last seven Premier League matches. Despite making quite a strong start to the season, the club have started to lose and draw games.

It has heightened the need for new faces, but some of the links so far – Garnacho included – have been met with criticism by Blues supporters.