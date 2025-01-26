Mathys Tel of FC Bayern München looks on during the Bundesliga match (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Chelsea continue to eye a permanent transfer of Bayern Munich wonderkid Mathys Tel, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager has seen little action for Bayern Munich recently – he was left out of the squad entirely for Bayern’s dramatic 3-2 Bundesliga victory over VfL Wolfsburg and their 3-0 Champions League loss to Feyenoord. He was also an unused substitute in the team’s 2-1 win over SC Freiburg over the weekend.

So far this year, Tel’s only appearance came in Bayern’s dominant 5-0 win over Hoffenheim. Even still, the 19-year-old has previously expressed a desire to remain in Munich. But that could still take a turn before the winter transfer window closes next month, with Chelsea now linked.

The Blues are after a defender this window, but an attacker in on the cards too. Now Romano has affirmed Chelsea’s desire to sign the youngster. The transfer guru posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Mathys Tel situation will be discussed with Bayern again next week, as reported.

“Chelsea want him on permanent transfer as talks took place with Nkunku-Bayern move… …and 7 loan proposals also available.”

Mathys Tel is “very ambitious” and “hard-working”

Tel excelled for Bayern when Thomas Tuchel was in charge there, but his opportunities with Vincent Kompany have dried up.

Bayern’s former sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had gone on record to say that he believes that the Frenchman has all the right attributes and potential to make up a “very good player.”

He said via Bavarian Football Works: “Mathys is very ambitious, hard-working and has a great mentality. He works even on his days off. We all know what kind of potential he has. Mathys has everything to become a very good player. If he continues this way, he’ll have a great future ahead of him.”