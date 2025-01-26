“You’re being played” – Gary Neville fires warning to Chelsea star over incident after Man City defeat

Cole Palmer, Pep Guardiola and Gary Neville (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images, Sky Sports)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned Chelsea star Cole Palmer that he was being played by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola yesterday.

The England international did not have his best game for Chelsea as they lost 3-1 away to his former club Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

Neville feels Chelsea fans will have been disappointed and let down after seeing Palmer play like that against City, and that he won’t have helped himself by being seen chatting and laughing with Guardiola on the pitch just after the game.

Watch below as Neville hit out at Palmer, warning him that he allowed himself to be played by Guardiola…

"Cole, you're being played mate." Gary Neville says Chelsea fans would not have wanted to see Cole Palmer smiling and talking to Pep Guardiola after their defeat to Man City ?? pic.twitter.com/Rl8k0CTMaf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2025

Cole Palmer criticised by Gary Neville

“I’ll say something about Cole Palmer,” Neville said. “He was talking to Pep Guardiola on the pitch right at the end of the game, and he was smiling, and Pep Guardiola does that … Cole, you’re being played. You’re being played here.

“You didn’t do enough out on that pitch. He’s an amazing player, absolutely brilliant, but you know something, those Chelsea fans that have travelled today, three or four thousand of them in that far corner – they wanted better than that, they don’t really want to see you conversing with the opposition manager and smiling at the end of the game.

“I’m not being old school – something about that … Guardiola’s playing you here. I know he’s had him here, but he sold him.

“Have a conversation inside, I’m not against that, obviously he’s played for the manager, but I just felt at the end, there was something about it that didn’t feel right from a Cole Palmer perspective.”

Palmer has mostly been a terrific performer for Chelsea, so we imagine fans will forgive him for this one, even if it wasn’t the best look from the 22-year-old.