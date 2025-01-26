Crystal Palace told to submit improved offer for 25-year-old midfielder

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing the Trabzonspor midfielder Batista Mendy.

According to a report from Gune Bakis, they have submitted a £10 million offer to sign the player, but the Turkish outfit are holding out for a fee of around £12.6 million. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace decide to improve their offer for the midfielder.

Mendy could prove to be a useful accusation for Crystal Palace, and he will help them improve. The player has been linked with Palace for months. The London club tried to sign him in the past as well.

Palace have improved in recent weeks and will look to finish the season strongly. Signing the right players in January will help them improve in the coming months.

Meanwhile, they are not the only club keen on signing the 25-year-old defensive midfielder, and they will face competition from other European clubs. The reported asking price is certainly affordable for Crystal Palace and whether they can win the race remains to be seen.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder will help them tighten up at the back. Mendy will help shield the defensive unit for Crystal Palace and break up the opposition’s attacking moves. His presence will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Batista Mendy could improve Palace

The 25-year-old is at the peak of his powers and the deal could prove to be a bargain in the long-term if he manages to fulfil his potential. Crystal Palace need to plug the gaps in their squad before the January transfer window closes and signing a midfielder will be one of their priorities. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Trabzonspor for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has the physicality and technicality to do well in English football, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if the move goes through.

