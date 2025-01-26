Exclusive: Chelsea & Tottenham both in the race for exciting €50million transfer

David Hancko and his Feyenoord teammates warming up (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs to have registered an interest in the potential transfer of Feyenoord defender David Hancko, CaughtOffside understands.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a hugely important player for Feyenoord in recent times, and it could be set to earn him a big move this summer, though probably not this January.

Feyenoord are understood to be adamant that they don’t want to let Hancko go in the middle of the season, though he is expected to have an asking price of around €50million in the summer, when a deal could be possible.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea and Spurs have both asked for information about the player’s availability, while Juventus and Atletico Madrid could also be two teams to watch in the race for the Slovakia international’s signature.

David Hancko transfer: Could the Feyenoord defender be heading to the Premier League?

Chelsea have a clear interest in strengthening in defence at the moment, with a few names linked with the Blues in recent times.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is one name on Chelsea’s radar, while Fabrizio Romano has also reported on CFC being keen to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, as per his X post below…

? Understand Dean Huijsen has release clause into his contract valid from this summer. ?? Told Chelsea really appreciate Huijsen and he’s high on the list, Bayern called to be informed. Bournemouth are unbeaten since Huijsen entered in the starting XI, with 8 clean sheets. pic.twitter.com/B2ZyltD7rP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2025

Hancko looks like another option well worth considering, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up being one of their top targets.

If not, Tottenham could also do with a defensive player of his calibre, having suffered with injuries this season and a lack of real depth behind Sergio Romero and Micky van de Ven.

For now, however, CaughtOffside understands that Juventus’ talks over Hancko are the most advanced, so it could be that Italy will be his next destination.

Nothing has been decided yet, though, so there should be a chance for Chelsea or Spurs to move into pole position at some point in the near future.