Pictured: Arsenal target spotted at Liverpool game as transfer talk hots up

Jorrel Hato at Liverpool (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato was apparently spotted at the Liverpool game yesterday amid transfer rumours linking him with a host of top clubs.

Hato has impressed at Ajax, establishing himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe, and it’s earned him links with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in recent times.

The Netherlands international would surely have his pick of whichever top club he wants, but he’s perhaps now shown that he’s leaning towards Liverpool over other suitors.

It’s not been 100% confirmed it was him at Anfield yesterday, but several fans have posted pictures of someone who looks a lot like him, claiming they’re convinced it was indeed the 18-year-old Dutchman in attendance…

Jorrel Hato would be an exciting signing for Liverpool

Hato could be ideal to give LFC a long-term replacement for either one of Virgil van Dijk or Andrew Robertson, as he can excel as both a centre-back or a left-back.

One imagines Arsenal’s interest might have cooled since their signing of a similar style of player in Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, while there’s also been the emergence of homegrown star Myles Lewis-Skelly this season.

Hato could therefore do well to choose Liverpool instead, though of course attending a game doesn’t necessarily tell us anything about a transfer.

It could be that Hato was just keen to get to England and see any game, and that he’ll perhaps attend a few others at other clubs soon.

It’s also worth reiterating again that it’s not 100% confirmed that this was even Hato at the game, even if a few fans seem convinced it was.

We’ll have to wait and see if the player himself speaks out on his trip to Anfield, or if any other media outlets pick up on the story.