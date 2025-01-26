Exclusive: Liverpool make their move to sign experienced Champions League winner

Joshua Kimmich celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of the clubs to have made a move for the potential free transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources close to the situation have provided an update on Kimmich’s situation at Bayern, with the experienced Germany international yet to agree to a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

Although Bayern want to keep Kimmich, he’s yet to reach an agreement and his future remains uncertain, with Liverpool among the numerous top clubs to have registered their interest in him.

“I CRIED when I talked to Arsene Wenger” – which former Arsenal star says leaving the club was a BIG mistake?

As well as Liverpool, Kimmich also has a “serious” option in the form of Real Madrid, while Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also all keen on the 29-year-old.

Kimmich is closing in on becoming a free agent as his Bayern contract expires this summer, and it could be that we’ll soon be seeing him in the Premier League.

Joshua Kimmich looks like a good fit for Liverpool

Although LFC aren’t exactly desperate for new midfielders, it’s easy to see why they might be tempted to try their luck with a move for Kimmich given his availability on a free transfer.

Kimmich can provide some experience and winning know-how to the Liverpool midfield, giving Arne Slot some more squad depth behind the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool notably tried to sign Martin Zubimendi last summer before he rejected them, so Kimmich could be a good alternative, while his versatility also means he could provide the team with an option at right-back.

That could end up being important for Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold is nearing the end of his contract, so the Reds might find they need a low-cost replacement.

Still, CaughtOffside understands that Real Madrid also look to be in a strong position with Kimmich, as they’ve often done well in recent times to sign big names on free transfers, most notably Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger.