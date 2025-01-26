Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport via SportWitness, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old’s development and they could make a move for him in the near future. The player has been linked with Chelsea as well.

It seems unlikely that Liverpool will move for him this month and any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window. Liverpool need to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit, especially if Mohamed Salah ends up leaving the club in the summer. He will be out of contract in a few months and Liverpool have not been able to agree on a new deal with him yet.

Adeyemi has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a quality accusation. The 23-year-old is capable of operating as a striker as well as a wide player. His versatility will be a bonus. He will add pace, flair, goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack. He has 19 goals and 13 assists since joining Dortmund.

Adeyemi could fancy Liverpool switch

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the player. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down. It is fair to assume that the German attacker will be attracted to the idea of joining the Reds. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a reasonable deal with Dortmund.

Italian outfit Napoli are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They are hoping to sign the Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, but they could move for the Bundesliga star if they fail to sign the Manchester United player. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few days.