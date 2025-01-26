(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has taken aim at Marcus Rashford’s conduct in training.

After the Red Devils beat Fulham 1-0, a game the attacker was once again dropped for, the head coach criticised the winger, even saying that he would rather put his goalkeeping coach in the squad over him at the moment.

Amorim told reporters after the game at Craven Cottage on Sunday when asked about the player reportedly eyed by Barcelona: “It’s always the same reason. The reasons is the training, the way I see what a footballer should do. In training, in life and it’s every day, every detail. So if things don’t change, I will not change.

“It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player.”

“And you can see it today on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces but I prefer like that. I will put Vital [goalkeeping coach] before I put a player that don’t give the maximum every day so I will not change in that.”

Man United snatch win over Fulham thanks to fortunate Martinez goal

Lisandro Martinez’s deflected goal proved the difference as United edged past Fulham. For much of the match, both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

Fulham looked the livelier side in the first half – Raul Jimenez squandering their best chance after Antonee Robinson’s delivery.

As the game seemed destined for a goalless draw, United found a breakthrough in the 77th minute. Martinez stepped up from the edge of the box and unleashed a shot that took a wicked deflection off Sasa Lukic, looping over a helpless Bernd Leno and into the net.

The late goal was a cruel blow for Fulham, who had arguably been the better side for much of the contest but paid the price for their inability to convert chances.