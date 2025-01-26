Ruben Amorim of man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Premier League and Manchester United have expressed interest in securing his signature according to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT.

The Denmark International has played in the Premier League before with Chelsea and he helped them win the UEFA Champions League during his time at the club. He knows the league well and he could settle in quickly and make an instant impact at Manchester United.

The Red Devils need to improve their squad this month and signing an experienced defender like Christensen could prove to be a wise decision. They have conceded 32 goals in 22 league matches so far. He could be available for a reasonable price. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and they are under pressure to sell players.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature. The former Chelsea defender is reportedly on the radar of West Ham United as well.

Christensen might fancy Premier League return

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the player and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for most players.

Although Manchester United have struggled this season, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have an ambitious project. They have a talented squad and the resources to improve it further. Any player would be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Christensen will certainly fancy his chances of fighting for trophies with them in the coming seasons.

Manchester United will be desperate to get their season back on track and a quality signing this month will certainly help them do so. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.