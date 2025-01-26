Video: Mikel Arteta spotted reacting to possible Michael Oliver comment after Arsenal win

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by
Mikel Arteta and Michael Oliver
Mikel Arteta and Michael Oliver (Via goonerfanzine/TikTok)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was not a happy man after yesterday’s red card to Myles Lewis-Skelly, as he made clear with his comments after the game.

So, it’s perhaps not too surprising that the Gunners boss also appeared to have a slightly tense moment with referee Michael Oliver in this video from the end of the Wolves game.

“I was a Manchester United fan as a kid, but I knew I had to leave after just one training session!” – which Man Utd flop made this HUGE revelation?

See below as Arteta goes to shake hands with the match officials, before turning back and looking at Oliver for a few seconds, almost as though he was reacting to something that was said by the referee…

It might be that this was something else altogether, and the video gives a slightly skewed perspective of what was really going on, but it also wouldn’t be surprising if Arteta and Oliver exchanged some tense words.

The Spanish tactician did not hold back with his comments after the game, so perhaps something came up before his post-match press conference as well.

Mikel Arteta “fuming” after another controversial Arsenal red card

Michael Oliver is confronted by Arsenal players
Michael Oliver is confronted by Arsenal players (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

As quoted by the Independent, Arteta told his press conference: “I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you. I think it is that obvious that we don’t need any comment today and hopefully the right thing will happen.”

Arteta has had more than his fair share of outbursts at referees in recent times, having landed himself in trouble last season when he slammed the decision to allow Newcastle United’s winning goal against his side at St James’ Park.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United express interest in bringing UCL winner back to the Premier League
David Hancko and his Feyenoord teammates warming up
Exclusive: Chelsea & Tottenham both in the race for exciting €50million transfer
Tottenham flag
Tottenham working to sign 13-goal star who scored a hat-trick in front of their scouts

This season there have also been some slightly bizarre decisions that have gone against Arsenal, with Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard receiving red cards for kicking the ball away.

Whilst technically within the rules of the game, it’s not something we’ve seen that often even though players do it all the time, so Arteta can perhaps feel some justification in feeling hard done by.

More Stories Michael Oliver Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.