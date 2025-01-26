Newcastle players celebrate Alexander Isak goal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are hoping to tie Alexander Isak down to a new contract.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional since he moved to the Premier League club and he has established himself as one of the best players in Europe.

The Swedish International is at the peak of his powers and he has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season. It is no surprise that Newcastle are looking to extend his stay at the club. The player has a contract with the club until 2028, but Newcastle are willing to offer him a bumper new deal and make him the club’s best-paid player.

The Swedish international currently earns £120,000-a-week at the Premier League club, and he certainly deserves more money based on his performances.

Isak has been an indispensable asset for Newcastle, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to sign a new deal with them. Newcastle are competing for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season and if they manage to finish in the top four, it will certainly help them keep their best players. Isak will want to compete at the highest level and Champions League football at Newcastle could convince him to stay.

Arsenal keen on Alexander Isak

The player has been heavily linked with the move to Arsenal in recent months, but a report from the Telegraph claims that the Gunners do not have the funds to sign him. The striker is reportedly valued at £150 million.

It is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay an absurd amount of money for him in the near future.

The striker is well-settled at Newcastle and he is enjoying his football in the Premier League. It seems unlikely that he will force an exit from the club any time soon. The fans will certainly be excited to see the club doing their best to keep him for the long term.