Newcastle United are keen on signing the Turkish attacker Semih Kilicsoy from Besiktas.

A report from Milliyet claims that Newcastle are hoping to improve their attacking unit before the January transfer window closes and they have identified the 19-year-old as a potential target.

Aston Villa have been linked with the player as well, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can win the race for his signature.

Kilicsoy is highly rated across Europe and he is expected to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

A move to the Premier League will help him improve further and regular football in England could accelerate his development. Newcastle have an ambitious project and the player will be attracted to the idea of joining them. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the financial resources to get the deal across the line as well.

Newcastle ready to sign Semih Kilicsoy

Semih Kilicsoy in action for Besiktas
Semih Kilicsoy in action for Besiktas (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Newcastle are willing to pay around €19 million (£16m) to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see if Besiktas are willing to sanction his departure. He is not an indispensable asset for them, and the player needs to compete at a high level regularly. The Turkish outfit should look to sanction his departure and bring in a quality replacement who can help them improve. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Kilicsoy has the potential to justify the €19 million investment in the long term, and he could even prove to be a bargain for Newcastle. He is capable of operating across the front three and his versatility will be a bonus.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa could use attacking depth as well. They have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins and signing a talented young attacker as an understudy to the England international would be ideal.

