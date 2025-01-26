Semih Kilicsoy celebrates a goal for Besiktas

Newcastle United continue to be linked to Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy as the club look to bolster their front line – and now it’s thought that they are willing to cough up a fee.

According to claims from Turkish media, the 19-year-old, who was linked with the Magpies during the summer transfer window after an impressive debut season for the Super Lig outfit, is high on Eddie Howe’s shortlist.

So much so, that a report from Milliyet has suggested that Newcastle are prepared to offer €19 million to secure his signature in the coming days, while Aston Villa are also keen on the youngster, too.

There’s no word yet on how recently appointed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Kilicsoy and his future. With uncertainty surrounding the future of Italian legend Ciro Immobile, it could be seen as unlikely the Manchester United legend would look to offload another attacking option at this stage – but if the money was right, that could all change.

So far this season, Kilicsoy has made ten starts in the Turkish Super Lig – but his return has left a lot to be desired. He has struggled to replicate the form he showed last year. So far this term, he has eight goal contributions in 29 games in all competitions.

Miguel Almiron set for Newcastle United exit

And there may be space available at Newcastle, with Miguel Almiron looking set to leave St James’ Park before the window shuts.

The winger was a late substitute as Newcastle won 3-1 against Southampton, where it looked as though he said goodbye to fans after the game at the St Mary’s Stadium concluded.

“Was it goodbye? Not really. It wasn’t planned,” said Howe, when asked about the post-match waves. “It was just the crowd were very much embracing him and giving him a lot of love.

“Miggy’s not that kind of character that’s got a huge ego that absorbs all the attention, but I just felt it was imperative that we got him to the front and everyone acknowledged he’s been unbelievable for us with his attitude, his commitment, the way he’s played.”

Even still, the Shields Gazette have reported that Newcastle officials have held talks with Atlanta and reached an agreement over a deal for Almiron.

He is yet to finalise the personal terms but a move could take place in a matter of days.