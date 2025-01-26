Talks continue: Manchester United make second bid for top transfer target

Manchester United fans with flags (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made a second bid for Patrick Dorgu, but it has again been rejected by Serie A outfit Lecce.

Still, talks are set to continue this weekend as the Red Devils keep on trying to bring in their top target at left-back.

That’s according to a report from talkSPORT, which states that Man Utd have had a second, improved offer of £27m for Dorgu turned down.

“I CRIED when I talked to Arsene Wenger” – which former Arsenal star says leaving the club was a BIG mistake?

It remains to be seen if United will be able to land the talented young Denmark international, but it seems this saga is not over just yet, even if it’s proving a tricky deal to get done.

Dorgu looks an ideal fit as a left wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s preferred tactical set-up, so it makes sense for MUFC to keep trying and pushing as hard as they can to get this signing over the line.

Manchester United have alternatives to Patrick Dorgu transfer

Still, it seems United have other options in mind as well in case they cannot land Dorgu this January.

Another player they’re considering is Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras, according to talkSPORT, with United having a buy-back clause for the talented young Spaniard.

Dorgu perhaps looks the slightly better option, but Carreras has also looked impressive this season, and like a player who could adjust well to the wing-back role in Amorim’s side.

Carreras could also end up being cheaper, so there might be some sense in not over-spending on this position, freeing up further funds to address the numerous other issues in Amorim’s squad.

United certainly need to improve on that left-hand side, but they’re also a little short up front and arguably in midfield as well, so there’s arguably little sense in spending too much just to fix one of several problem positions right now.