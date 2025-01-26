Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool reacts with Real Madrid badge attached (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly abandoned their efforts to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold during the January transfer window.

According to Spanish outlets such as Marca and Sport, both of which have been at the forefront of driving the story, the La Liga giants have accepted that the current Premier League leaders are unwilling to part with their star right-back mid-season, even though his deal is up in June.

So Madrid will now wait until the summer when Alexander-Arnold is expected to join them on a free transfer, having not agreed a contract extension with the Reds yet.

Initially, Madrid explored the possibility of signing Alexander-Arnold for a reduced fee in the winter window, as they thought Liverpool would accept defeat and not let him walk out the door for nothing. But the Merseyside club did not budge and he is set to remain with them.

Indeed, the Reds are currently leading both the Premier League and Champions League under head coach Arne Slot- while Alexander-Arnold has remained a key part of their success so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – the world’s most valuable right-back

Indeed, reports from Spain suggest that a deal is already in place for Alexander-Arnold to move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has reportedly been offered a lucrative five-year deal – which will be worth a whopping €90 million in total.

Madrid brought in Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer last summer, despite being one of the most valuable players in the world. Equally, via TransferMarkt, Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable right-back at the moment, with a ranking of €75 million.

Real Madrid have been long-time admirers of Alexander-Arnold, viewing him as the ideal successor to Dani Carvajal, who is now of veteran age. He has also struggled with injuries of late.

Alexander-Arnold joined the club’s academy at the age of six and made his first-team debut at 18 in 2016. He has made over 300 appearances and won seven major trophies, including the 2019 Champions League and the 2020 Premier League title.