Brennan Johnson of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner, and James Maddison during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Amex Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Timo Werner has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

MLS outfit New York Red Bulls have been linked with the move for the player and a report from Footmercato claims that the German International could embark on a new challenge away from the North London club.

The 57-cap International has struggled to make his mark at Tottenham and moving away from North London could be ideal for him. He needs regular game time to regain his form and confidence. He could get that opportunity in the MLS. He is unlikely to be a regular starter for Tottenham. Returning to his parent club RB Leipzig is not an option either.

Will Tottenham let Timo Werner move on?

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to sanction his departure this month. He is not a key player for them, and it is fair to assume that the North London outfit are unlikely to stand in his way. His departure will free up the wage bill as well. Tottenham are looking at potential signings, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality attacker before the window closes.

It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham and they could easily be dragged into the relegation battle if they continue to falter. They need quality additions this month to bounce back strongly. It will be interesting to see if they can plug weaknesses in their squad before the January window closes.

Getting rid of their fringe players should be a priority for the club as well. Werner has failed to adapt to English football, and it would be ideal for all parties to go their separate ways.