Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on improving their defensive unit and they have identified Jack Taylor as a target.

The Sutton United defender has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performances in the non-league and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done.

According to TBR Football, West Ham are keen on securing his signature as well. The 19-year-old is highly rated at Sutton United and he has impressed during his loan spell at Hampton and Richmond Borough on loan this season. The 19-year-old has been recalled by Sutton this month and he has been a regular starter for the non-League club.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the young defender. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to join a big club like Tottenham. They could nurture him into an important first-team player and help him fulfil his potential.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development. The 19-year-old will look to prove his quality in the English top flight if the move goes through.

Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. They have had injury problems at the back and they need defenders. They have been linked with multiple central defenders.

West Ham keen on Jack Taylor

Meanwhile, West Ham are keeping track of his progress as well. The Hammers have looked vulnerable defensively and they could use another central defender. The 19-year-old would be a quality long-term investment for them.

Both teams need to add more depth to their defensive unit, and it will be interesting to see which of the two clubs manage to get the deal done. Both clubs will be an attractive destination for the player and Taylor will be hoping to move to the Premier League before the window closes.