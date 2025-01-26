Tottenham corner flag. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Rangers striker Hamza Igamane.

The Moroccan has done quite well for the Scottish outfit this season and he has nine goals in 12 league starts this season. Overall, he has 13 goals this season. The player recently scored a hattrick in front of Tottenham scouts against Hibernian and his performances have left the Premier League club impressed.

However, they are not the only English club keen on securing his signature and Tottenham will face competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are working on a deal to sign the player, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him this month. They have been linked with multiple attackers recently.

The 22-year-old could be tempted to join a big club like Tottenham. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for him, and the Moroccan will certainly fancy a challenge at this stage of his career. He has shown his quality in Scotland and a move to England will be a tremendous opportunity for him.

Spurs could use Hamza Igamane

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more attacking depth in the side and the 22-year-old could share the goalscoring burden with Dominic Solanke. If Tottenham can sign him this month, he will help them improve going forward.

They have had a disappointing season so far and they are closer to the relegation zone after their recent performances. They will look to bounce back strongly and push for European qualification. They need the right additions in January to get their season back on track.

Rangers will not want to lose the Moroccan this month as it would weaken their squad midway through the season. Tottenham might have to pay a premium to get the deal done.