West Ham United logo (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Portuguese International striker André Silva has been linked with the move away from RB Leipzig this month.

The German outfit are open to letting the player leave and they are willing to send him out on loan or a permanent transfer.

According to Philipp Hinze, West Ham United are in the race to secure his signature. They will face competition from other Bundesliga clubs. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The 29-year-old could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. West Ham have looked toothless in the attack at times and they need a quality striker. Although Silva has not been at his best this season and he has struggled for regular game time at the German club, he is a proven performer and he could transform West Ham in the attack if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

Silva could help Hammers improve

The 29-year-old is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he will be excited to make his mark in the Premier League. West Ham have an ambitious project and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities in English football.

It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the German club for the player.

Ideally, they should look to sign him on a loan with an option to buy. It would be a no-risk signing and it would help them improve the squad as well. If Silva manages to impress during the second half of the season, West Ham could sign permanently at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Silva has shown his quality in Germany, Italy, and Spain over the years. He has the technical ability to do well in English football as well.