West Ham set for transfer windfall as playmaker nears Saudi move

A general view as the sun sets over the London Stadium
A general view as the sun sets over the London Stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former West Ham United midfielder Said Benrahma is reportedly closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Footmercato, the 29-year-old’s representatives are close to securing an agreement over a January transfer. His move to Saudi Arabia will result in a transfer windfall for the Hammers.

When the player joined Lyon last winter, West Ham included a 10% sell-on clause in his contract. The Hammers will now benefit from that.

West Ham need to improve their squad this month, and the transfer windfall will certainly help them. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions before the January transfer window closes.

It has been a disappointing season for West Ham and they have already changed managers to get their campaign back on track. Signing the right players in January will certainly help them do well in the remaining months of the season. They will need to identify the weaknesses in their squad and address them over the next few days. Ideally, West Ham should look to invest in a quality striker, a central midfielder at a central defender.

West Ham must improve their squad

Said Benrahma during his time at West Ham
Said Benrahma celebrates a goal. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

They have the bones of a very good squad and a few intelligent additions could take them to a whole new level. They were expected to fight for European qualification at the start of the season, but things have clearly not gone according to plan for them. They will look to finish as high as possible in the table and it remains to be seen where they end up.

As for Benrahma, he had the opportunity to return to the Premier League with Everton, but it seems that he is keen on a move to Saudi Arabia instead. It remains to be seen whether the Algerian can make his mark in the Saudi Pro League.

