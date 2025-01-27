“Dream target” for Arsenal named by Fabrizio Romano as Gunners “working hard” to make signings

Mikel Arteta and Alexander Isak (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly continuing to work hard on signings in attack, with Fabrizio Romano also providing the name of the Gunners’ dream target up front.

Although it looks unrealistic for now and may have to wait until the summer, it seems the dream target for Arsenal remains Newcastle United front-man Alexander Isak.

That’s according to Romano as he spoke to Give Me Sport about Arsenal working hard in private to get something done in the transfer market.

Isak has been in superb form for Newcastle in recent times, so perhaps looks ideal to help Arsenal make that step up from being title challengers to going all the way and establishing themselves as more of a dominant force that can win silverware year after year.

Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream signing and it’s easy to see why

Isak is currently on a run of 14 goals and three assists in his last 12 games in all competitions, with the Sweden international surely too good to carry on for much longer at St James’ Park, especially if Eddie Howe’s side miss out on Champions League qualification for next season.

Discussing Arsenal’s transfer situation, Romano said: “I’m sure that, in private, they (Arsenal) are working hard, we’ll try to find out who they want to bring in. Obviously, the dream target remains Alexander Isak at Newcastle, but this is not a player who will be leaving in January.”

Arsenal might do well to wait for someone like Isak, who is good enough to focus on as a long-term target, but it’s also true that Mikel Arteta needs more depth up front right away.

The injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are a big problem for the Gunners, while Kai Havertz hasn’t quite been at his best in recent times.

Isak or someone similar could be ideal to help AFC turn their season around, but in all probability this will have to be one for next season instead.