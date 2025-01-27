Report: Ruben Amorim gives his approval to the exit of £350,000 per week Man United star

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Between now and the end of the January transfer window, Manchester United squad could have some big chances.

Ruben Amorim, the manager of the club, is ready to make changes to his squad and offload players who are surplus to requirements at the club.

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and he is ready to renegotiate his wage package in order to force a move to Barcelona, while the future of Alejandro Garnacho is also uncertain with Chelsea interested in a move for the 20-year-old winger.

Along with the above mentioned two players, Casemiro could also leave the club after the manager gives green light to the club to offload the former Real Madrid man.

According to AS – as relayed by Teamtalk – the Portuguese manager has decided to move on Casemiro from the club after the Brazilian midfielder fell down in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Arriving from Real Madrid in a big money move back in 2022, the Brazilian midfielder was impressive in his first season at the club and helped them win the Carabao Cup under the leadership of former manager Erik ten Hag, however, his form since then has been disappointing and he has faced difficulty in dealing with the fast pace of the game in England.

Casemiro has no future at Man United

The Red Devils are ready to accept a transfer fee lower than their original £30m asking price.

Amorim has realised that Casemiro’s days at the top level are over and he needs another option in the midfield.

The midfielder’s last appearance for the club came in December, which shows that the manager has realised that Casemiro is no more good enough to play at the highest level.

21-year-old Toby Collyer has moved ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas have been encouraged in their pursuit of the Man United midfielder.

Ruben Amorim’s confusing reply when asked about Man United star