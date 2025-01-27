Video: Ange Postecoglou gives telling reaction to Tottenham fan shouting abuse

Ange Postecoglou reacts to a Tottenham fan

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could be seen reacting angrily to a fan shouting abuse at him after the end of yesterday’s defeat to Leicester City.

The Australian tactician is under huge pressure at the moment after some awful recent results for Spurs, who were beaten yet again this weekend.

Leicester came from behind to win 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday afternoon, meaning it’s now six defeats and one draw from their last seven Premier League games.

Going further back, it’s just one league win in the last eleven attempts, with the north Londoners down in 15th in the league table, just eight points off relegation.

So, it’s really not too surprising to see some Spurs fans yelling that Postecoglou is going to take them down…

A Tottenham fan shouted “We’re going down with YOU” towards Ange. And it’s fair to say Ange wasn’t the happiest with the comment…?pic.twitter.com/iHUVxknpKX — george (@StokeyyG2) January 26, 2025

Postecoglou initially walked down the tunnel, but came back to give that fan a bit of a death stare, suggesting he’s really far from happy with how things are going at the moment.

The former Celtic boss often appears quite honest and emotional in his interviews, and it’s clear he cares about the club’s situation.

Ange Postecoglou surely can’t last much longer at Tottenham

Still, Spurs surely have to think about making a change soon or they’re in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation battle that would have seemed unthinkable at the start of the season.

We’ve seen before that some teams seemed to be too good to go down, but then ended up doing precisely that, so it could be that THFC need to take this threat more seriously and think about a change.

Postecoglou initially made a bright start to life at Tottenham, but it’s clearly not working now, even if he hasn’t been helped by injuries to some key players.

At the same time, however, there’s not anyone immediately obvious as a replacement who could come in now and make an instant impact.