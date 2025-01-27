Video: Ange Postecoglou gives telling reaction to Tottenham fan shouting abuse

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could be seen reacting angrily to a fan shouting abuse at him after the end of yesterday’s defeat to Leicester City.
The Australian tactician is under huge pressure at the moment after some awful recent results for Spurs, who were beaten yet again this weekend.
Leicester came from behind to win 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday afternoon, meaning it’s now six defeats and one draw from their last seven Premier League games.
Going further back, it’s just one league win in the last eleven attempts, with the north Londoners down in 15th in the league table, just eight points off relegation.
So, it’s really not too surprising to see some Spurs fans yelling that Postecoglou is going to take them down…
A Tottenham fan shouted “We’re going down with YOU” towards Ange.
And it’s fair to say Ange wasn’t the happiest with the comment…?pic.twitter.com/iHUVxknpKX
— george (@StokeyyG2) January 26, 2025
Postecoglou initially walked down the tunnel, but came back to give that fan a bit of a death stare, suggesting he’s really far from happy with how things are going at the moment.
The former Celtic boss often appears quite honest and emotional in his interviews, and it’s clear he cares about the club’s situation.
Ange Postecoglou surely can’t last much longer at Tottenham
Still, Spurs surely have to think about making a change soon or they’re in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation battle that would have seemed unthinkable at the start of the season.
We’ve seen before that some teams seemed to be too good to go down, but then ended up doing precisely that, so it could be that THFC need to take this threat more seriously and think about a change.
Postecoglou initially made a bright start to life at Tottenham, but it’s clearly not working now, even if he hasn’t been helped by injuries to some key players.
At the same time, however, there’s not anyone immediately obvious as a replacement who could come in now and make an instant impact.
It’s levy that needs to go first Ange with right players that suit his system wins games facts but he has maybe 3 suited to his system that’s it see for me the fans r as much of the issue as levy n enic as while yous r turning up any week he’s going no place we need to boycott everyting spurs i used to go home n away most weeks now I dont n wont til levy goes but he will only go if we the fans start boycotting everyting n wach it change it has to be unbearable to make him leave singing levy out wont work or it would of worked by now 20 odd years we sung levy out n enic out never worked once so no bums in seats has to happen for change to happen
Well you say everyone has injuries but come on we are missing key players all over the park, when they are all back it will be a different story.
I agree he is responsible for managing of the team, he brought the younger players in expecting to fledge them in along these experienced players but he’s having to chuck them in at the deep end.
He won’t get sacked you know he won’t Spurs fans are so fickle one win and he will be a hero again.