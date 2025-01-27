Ange Postecoglou sack decision made as Tottenham on the hunt for signings

Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A decision appears to have been made on Ange Postecoglou for the time being, with Tottenham currently not looking to sack their struggling manager.

According to Ben Jacobs via his official account on X, Postecoglou remains safe for the moment, with Spurs also looking at potential January signings to help their manager through this challenging campaign.

Recent results have been awful for Tottenham, who are languishing all the way down in 15th place in the Premier League table after six defeats from their last seven games.

See below as Jacobs posts his latest information on Postecoglou’s future amid growing talk that the Australian tactician could be running out of time in north London…

Spurs continue to back Ange Postecoglou following the 2-1 loss to Leicester. He is expected to stay in charge as Spurs look for January signings to support him.?? pic.twitter.com/1Il2CDk0xb — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 27, 2025

Postecoglou initially made a really promising start to life at Tottenham, and proved a hit with the club’s fans in his first season in charge, but the mood has quickly soured.

Ange Postecoglou feels like a dead man walking at Tottenham

It now looks like an almighty battle ahead for Postecoglou to turn things around for Tottenham, with results and performances leaving much to be desired.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans seem to have lost patience with him, so it’s not clear how that will feed through into the dressing room.

THFC have been linked with a possible replacement in the form of recently-sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in a report by Fichajes, but that doesn’t really look like an appointment that would inspire much confidence either.

All managers deserve time, of course, but Postecoglou has had plenty of chances now, and it’s not clear that more new signings will be enough to make a big difference to the club’s fortunes.