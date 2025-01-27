Arsenal ready to make midfielder their first January window signing – report

Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta expressed his desire recently of strengthening his squad in the January transfer window.

While no player has arrived at the club so far, that is going to change this week as the Gunners are confident of securing the signing of Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan, according to TBR Football.

The young Norwegian midfielder is highly rated and some of the biggest clubs in England are interested in signing him.

The 18-year-old has been compared to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and with both of them coming from Norway, the comparisons are not a huge surprise.

Manchester City are also interested in signing the Arsenal transfer target, however, the Gunners remain confident that they are leading the race to sign the young midfield talent.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are ready to challenge the Gunners in the race to sign Nypan.

City plan to loan out the midfielder straight away after signing him to one of their sisters club, with Girona and Palermo mentioned in the report as the possible destinations for the midfielder if he moves to the Etihad Stadium.

Sverre Nypan can shine at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

The midfielder is expected to make a decision this week and Mikel Arteta’s side are hopeful that he will choose a move to North London instead of a move to Manchester.

The youngster is a versatile midfield player who can also play as a false nine, which would add depth to the Arsenal squad, something Arteta is desperately targeting in the January transfer window.

While the Gunners are desperate for a new attacker to lead their attack this season, a move for Nypan was too good to ignore.

Having already played 60 times in the top flight of Norway, the youngster has taken massive strides in his career so far.

Along with Nypan, Arsenal could add an attacker to their squad this month and Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha, who is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, remains their top target.

The Premier League giants would have to pay a fee close to £67 million to sign the Brazilian attacker.