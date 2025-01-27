Exclusive: Arsenal aware of player considering transfer interest from Man United & Bundesliga club

Mikel Arteta and Ayden Heaven (Photo by Naomi Baker, Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Arsenal are aware of their talented young defender Ayden Heaven looking into possible opportunities away from the Emirates Stadium.

According to Charles Watts, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the Gunners have offered a new contract to Heaven and hope that he’ll stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The 18-year-old is highly regarded at Arsenal, but it seems his potential availability has put Manchester United on alert, as well as Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Watts.

It would undoubtedly be a big blow to lose a promising young talent like Heaven to rivals Man Utd, so fans will surely be hoping for a positive update on this soon.

“I was a Manchester United fan as a kid, but I knew I had to leave after just one training session!” – which Man Utd flop made this HUGE revelation?

For now, however, it seems nothing has quite been decided yet, even if Arsenal are aware of Heaven and his representatives considering options away from the club.

Ayden Heaven transfer update from Charles Watts

“Mikel Arteta wouldn’t be drawn on the future of Ayden Heaven when he was asked about the young defender last week,” Watts said.

“That’s understandable as the Arsenal manager never comments on transfer stories, whether it involves players linked with moves to Arsenal or moves away from them.

“But the club are well aware that his representatives are looking at options outside of North London, with Manchester United believed to be in the driving seat, although Eintracht Frankfurt are also known to be very keen on the 18-year-old defender.

“Arsenal don’t want to lose Heaven and have offered him his first professional contract, which so far he has yet to sign.

“Currently he remains on scholarship terms which will run out at the end of the season, which is why rival clubs are looking to lure him away.

“A final decision has yet to be taken and until it is, Arsenal will hope that he opts to commit to them and signs the deal that is currently on the table.

“He is highly rated at the club and impressed during the pre-season tour to America last summer. He regularly trains with the first-team and Arteta handed him his senior debut against Preston in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

“So the hope within the club is that he will stay, but right now there is very little more they can do while the player and his representatives weigh up their options.”

Arsenal also recently lost Chido Obi-Martin to United, with the prolific striker looking like a hugely exciting prospect in the Gunners’ academy before deciding to continue his development elsewhere.

Other homegrown talents like Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, however, have all done well in recent times to make it into the Arsenal senior side.