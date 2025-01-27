Exclusive: Possible gentleman’s agreement makes this Arsenal transfer most likely, says expert

Benjamin Sesko, Mikel Arteta and Alexander Isak (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Naomi Baker, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

A possible gentleman’s agreement involving Benjamin Sesko could make him Arsenal’s most realistic striker target, according to Charles Watts.

The Gunners have an obvious issue up front at the moment, with Gabriel Jesus out with a serious and lengthy injury, while Kai Havertz proves slightly inconsistent in that position, which may not even prove to be his best role in the long term.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained why his feeling is that Sesko looks like the most realistic option for Arsenal, despite the strong links with Alexander Isak as well.

Watts also discussed Viktor Gyokeres as one to watch, emphasising that it won’t necessarily just come down to those other two to help the club strengthen up front.

Benjamin Sesko transfer looks more likely than Alexander Isak for Arsenal

Discussing his latest understanding of Arsenal’s plans to make a signing up front, Watts said: “Despite the strength of the links, I wouldn’t say it’s a certainty that Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak are the only two strikers on Arsenal’s list of targets over the next 12 months.

“Both are obviously forwards they admire greatly. We’ve known that for some time, but there will be other options out there that they are thinking about. Viktor Gyokeres for example is another player we know has been watched over the past 12 months.

“Sesko still feels like the most likely one for me I have to say. His decision to stay at Leipzig in the summer and sign a new deal did not put Arsenal off. In fact it’s a decision we know they understood, whilst obviously being disappointed.

“The belief is that there is a gentleman’s agreement between Sesko and Leipzig that he could leave this summer for an amount that would certainly be achievable for Arsenal.

“So right now it feels like that will be the route they will try and go down. The big challenge, however, will be convincing Sesko that he will get plenty of game time should he decide to make the move, something they were unable to do last summer.

“The interest in Isak has long been spoken about but it just looks like such a difficult deal to be able to do, even at the end of the season.

“The Sweden striker will still have three years left on his deal and the price Newcastle will demand for him just feels incredibly difficult for Arsenal to be able to hit. It also looks like Newcastle will be qualifying for Europe, which would make things even more difficult.

“So while he might be the dream target for Arteta, it’s tough not to see it as a bit unrealistic. Sesko feels much more gettable, which is why I still believe he is the most likely addition ahead of next season.”