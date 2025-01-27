Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah faces an uncertain future at Anfield after entering the final six months of his contract at the club.

The attacker, who scored at the weekend against Ipswich Town, is currently in the form of his life and his contribution has guided Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings.

The Egyptian attacker has managed to score 19 goals in the league this season along with 13 assists in just 22 matches.

However, with still no agreement over a new deal at Anfield, he could be heading out of the club in the summer transfer window as a free agent.

Interest remains high in his services from the Saudi Pro League while his agent has been reportedly in touch with Paris Saint-Germain.

Jamie Carragher has discussed the future of the Liverpool star on Sky Sports and claimed that Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo could be the right replacement of the Egyptian attacker Anfield.

He praised Mbuemo, as reported by Liverpool.com:

“You feel with Brentford signings or Brighton because they’re ahead of the game, everyone is always a little bit, ‘what do they know that we missed?’

“You see them do well at those clubs then you think can they do a job for our clubs? They’re ahead of the game for bringing them in, the metrics and he’s certainly one of them.

“I think of my old club with the situation regarding Mohamed Salah, a left-footed player on the right side, who can fit the bill? He is someone whose name that always crops up because of his ability and the club he is at.”

“The things they look at are probably similar to Liverpool. Huge fan of his, huge problem and he caused Liverpool huge problems last weekend.”

Liverpool are planning for life without Mo Salah

Even though the Reds want Salah to sign a new contract at the club and extend his stay at Anfield, behind the scenes they might be working on his replacement.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is another player being linked with a move to replace Salah at the club.

The Reds may not find a player of Salah’s quality in the world at the moment and if Salah departs, they would have to accept a period of transition for the club that may take a season or two.